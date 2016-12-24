Former Congress and dalit leader V Srinivas Prasad to join BJP

A Dalit face, Prasad will be BJP’s candidate for the bypolls to Nanjangud assembly constituency, which fell vacant following his resignation. (PTI)

Former Karnataka Congress leader V Srinivas Prasad, who had quit both as an MLA and from the primary membership of the party after he was dropped from the ministry, today said he would be joining the BJP.

A Dalit face, Prasad will be BJP’s candidate for the bypolls to Nanjangud assembly constituency, which fell vacant following his resignation.

“I’m today announcing that I will be joining BJP. I have taken this decision after talks with the party leadership. I’m feeling happy today. I’m sure that party will utilise me without causing any hurt to my self esteem towards the end of my political life,” he told reporters after meeting state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa.

He said a large number of his followers and well wishers would also join BJP along with him.

Prasad will officially join the party at the state BJP headquarters on January 2.

Welcoming him to the party, Yeddyurappa said that the BJP would work towards ensuring Prasad’s victory by a huge margin.

He said, “Congress is absolutely clear that Srinivas Prasad will one hundred per cent win from BJP, that’s the reason why the Chief Minister is making personal attacks.”

“His joining BJP will not only strengthen the party in Chamarajanagara and Mysuru districts, but across the state as several other political leaders have expressed their willingness to follow him,” he added.

You may also like to watch

Prasad was Revenue Minister until he was dropped from the ministry along with 13 other ministers, when Siddaramaiah did a major “surgery” to his cabinet in June.

Miffed over this move, he resigned as MLA and from Congress in October, accusing Siddaramaiah of betraying him.

The by-poll will be a prestigious test personally for Siddaramaiah as Nanjangud is in his home district of Mysuru.

JD(S) which had invited Prasad to join it had even expressed support if he contests the polls independently.

The party has now decided to field a candidate.