Former CM Sheila Dikshit blames Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken for turncoats

Former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit reflected on former state Minister and veteran Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely joining the Bhartiya Janata Party and said that the current Delhi Congress chief was unable to reach out to leaders as needed, which was the reason for them leaving the party. Calling the event unfortunate, Dikshit asked who could be trusted when senior leaders who received everything from the party, leave it. Although Dikshit did not mention any names, it must be noted that Ajay Maken is the Delhi Congress President. Earlier today, senior Congress leader and Delhi Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely had joined the Bhartiya Janata Party. This comes a long period of dissatisfaction amongst the senior leaders of Congress about the MCD polls candidates announced by the party.

Dikshit said that the exodus was due to the faulty system of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Speaking to ANI, the former Chief Minister who was also once the head of the PCC, said that if the people in-charge of the department did not understand the dissatisfaction within the party members, then there was no use of being the head. She added that the PCC should have an approach of talking to everyone together, which was not present. She was of the opinion that so many people had left the party as they were not being listened to and hence were frustrated.

Sheila Dikshit said that there was some problem with the prevailing system in the PCC and there was an urgent need to fix it. Dixit drew a parallel between her leadership and Ajay Maken’s, saying that there was no member who ever thought of leaving the party during her 15 years tenure. Speaking to reporters she says that Ajay Maken’s way of leadership must be the reason for this exodus by party members. She asks if anyone had heard any such news when people worked with her for 15 years.