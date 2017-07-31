Former BJP MLA Gugan Singh joins Arvind Kejriwal’s party, AAP rejoices symbolic victory

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, Gugan Singh Ranga, joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, July 30. (Image: Twitter)

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, Gugan Singh Ranga, joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, July 30. In 2013, Singh had won the assembly election from Bawana as a BJP candidate.

Singh lost the 2015 assembly election to Ved Prakash, an AAP candidate then. Prakash had quit the BJP and joined the AAP just before the 2015 assembly elections. Prakash quit the AAP in March 2017 to join the BJP once again. After Prakash quit the BJP in 2015, which prompted the 2015 by-poll in the Bawana Assembly, it became apparent that Gugan Singh was going to get the BJP ticket, reports The Indian Express.

According to The Indian Express, Singh joined AAP on Sunday in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He left BJP on Sunday on the grounds that it had fielded ex-AAP leader Ved Prakash. The AAP leaders were seen expressing their joy over their “symbolic victory” all over the social media. Meanwhile, the BJP said AAP was trying to hunt and capture the defeated candidates of the BJP. Quoting an AAP leader, the Indian Express reported, “He is a good addition. He is popular. He realised AAP is the only party doing work so he wanted to help.”

“Where BJP is busy in applying tactics to break opposition, They can’t even save its own house! BJP ExMLA Guggan Singh joins AAP today,” AAP tweeted from its official handle.

Where BJP is busy in applying tactics to break opposition,They can’t even save it’s own house!

BJP ExMLA Guggan Singh joins AAP today pic.twitter.com/HMBgTT9uXv — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 30, 2017

Last year, another ex-BJP MLA had quit BJP and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Yatin Ozam, who was BJP President Amit Shah’s mentor, had said that he was pleased with the functioning of the AAP in states like Punjab and Gujarat and also in Delhi and that is what attracted him to the party.