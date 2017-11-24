Former Andhra CM’s brother N. Kishore Kumar Reddy joins TDP

Kishore Kumar Reddy and his son N. Amarnath Reddy joined the ruling Telugu Desam Party (Source: ANI)

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Kiran Kumar Reddy’s brother N. Kishore Kumar Reddy and his son N. Amarnath Reddy joined the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday. Their initiation into the party took place in the presence of Chief Minister and N. Chandrababu Naidu, who welcomed the new entrants by draping a yellow scarf around their necks. The former CM had founded the Jai Samaikyandhra Party (JSP) in 2014 after resigning from the Congress Party. He resigned from his office as chief minister following the creation of Telangana state out of Andhra Pradesh