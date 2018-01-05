Former AMU VC booked by CBI for bending norms in Assistant Finance Officer recruitment drive

CBI books former AMU VC (Source: PTI)

Former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Naseem Ahmad has been booked by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities and cheating in the appointment of an official in the university in 2005. The case pertains to the appointment of Shakaib Arsalan as Assistant Finance Officer in the AMU in 2005 in alleged violation of provisions of the AMU Act and rules. The CBI has reportedly, registered a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Arsalan, who is now serving as a Joint Finance Officer. The CBI action comes nearly 10 years after Ahmad had resigned from the position in 2007. He was the vice chancellor between 2002 and 2007.

Allegedly, the vacancy for the post of assistant finance officer and deputy finance officer were advertised by the AMU on January 1, 2004, for which 22 candidates had applied. Among the 22 candidates, nine were found to be eligible for the post of the AFO which did not include Arsalan. The then Deputy Finance Officer Yasmin Jalal Beg allegedly in violation of laid down procedure recommended the candidature of Arsalan for interview on the grounds that a CA degree (which Arsalan holds) is the optimum qualification for any finance person and if a CA has applied for the position of the AFO, he will be an asset to the department.

The CBI found that the VC can use special powers on behalf of the Executive Council of the university but such decisions mandatorily should be reported to the council, which was not done in the meeting on October 4, 2005.

“It has thus revealed that the then VC Naseem Ahmad, though not competent to relax the qualification, deviated from the advertised qualification and approved the candidature of Shakaib Arsalan to be called for interview for the post of Assistant Finance Officer in AMU. Further, the relaxation and deviation in the matter of appointment were not reported to the Executive Council and neither ratified from them,” the FIR alleged.