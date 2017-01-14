Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Dr Daljit Singh joins Congress

Dr Daljit Singh who was Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate in Punjab for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections has joined Congress in the presence of party leader and president Capt Amarinder Singh. (Source: ANI)

Dr Daljit Singh who was Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate in Punjab for 2014 Lok Sabha elections has joined Congress in the presence of senior party leader and state president Capt Amarinder Singh. Dr. Daljit represented the Punjab disciplinary committee as chairman and state executive member, but was later expelled by the party in July 2015 as he was accused of being allegedly involved in ‘anti-party activties.’

Dr Daljit Singh, who is also a reputed opthalmologist, took a plunge into politics by joining AAP and unsuccessfully contesting the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Arun Jaitley and Congress’ Capt Amarinder Singh from Amritsar.

Later in December 2015, Singh was expected to join the party back to strengthen its unit ahead of the upcoming 2017 assembly elections. As per media reports AAP’s senior leadership was actively trying to pose a united face of the party in Punjab and every effort was being made to bring back the dissidents. Even Dr. Daljit confirmed the development, but refused to reveal information on his date of rejoining the party at that time.

Dr. Daljit’s appointment can be yet another masterstroke by the Congress after Navjot Singh Sidhu along with his wife from Amritsar are all set to join the party. If rumours are to be believed Capt Amarinder would fly back to Delhi where Navjot Sidhu would formally join the party and end the agonising wait by the protagonists of the cricketer-turned-politician, as well the Congress.