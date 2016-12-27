Forget 50 days, not even 150 days enough: Congress on demonetisation

“By bringing this one policy, the Prime Minister has destroyed the entire nation. I don’t know what other policies they are going to implement,” he added. (IE)

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, the Congress Party on Tuesday said the problems being faced by the people will not end in “100 or 150 days, forget 50 days” as promised by the former.

“The whole nation knows who is misleading. In fact, the whole world knows who is misleading, we, or Prime Minister Modi. I am sure that the way they have implemented this wrong policy, this whole crisis will not be solved in another 100 or 150 days, forget 50 days,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI.

In a veiled attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday thanked the nation for bearing the pain post-demonetisation and said the people have given a befitting reply to those attempting to mislead them.

“I congratulate the people for not only enduring the pain but also for giving appropriate answers to those who were trying to mislead them,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the nation in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Prime Minister Modi said many people had written to him and some had praised the government’s move to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes. However, they have also spoken about the problems they faced due to demonetisation, he said.