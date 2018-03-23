Foreigner held at Delhi IGI Airport for entering with fake ticket

A Canadian man was apprehended by the CISF for allegedly entering the Delhi airport using a cancelled ticket to see off his grandmother, officials said today. (Representative photo Express)

A Canadian man was apprehended by the CISF for allegedly entering the Delhi airport using a cancelled ticket to see off his grandmother, officials said today. K S Bains, a Canadian national, was held yesterday when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel found him roaming suspiciously inside the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said. The man told the personnel that he had entered the terminal to see off his grandmother, who was travelling to Toronto, the officials said. He told the officials that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the airport. The man was subsequently handed over to the police as the cancelled ticket was a fake entry document, they said. Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the Indian aviation rules. In a separate incident, three abandoned gold bars (of one kg each) were seized by the security personnel yesterday from a ladies bathroom in the same terminal area. The biscuits, worth about Rs 90 lakh, have been handed over to the Customs officials, they said.