Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale holds talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale today held talks with Vice Foreign Minister of China Kong Xuanyou here during which key bilateral and regional issues were discussed. “During the meeting, the two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and discussed the agenda for bilateral engagement, including high level exchanges, in the coming months,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)said.

Kong’s visit here comes nearly one-and-half months after Gokhale’s trip to Beijing. Gokhale and Kong are learnt to have discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to China in June to attend the annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The MEA said the meeting was part of regular diplomatic consultations between the two countries. “The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest,” it said.

The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Both China and India have been trying to leave behind the Doklam episode as they have been increasing diplomatic engagements in the last few months.