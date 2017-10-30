Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in India as part of upcoming ministerial visits

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. (Reuters)

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will be in New Delhi tomorrow as India and Singapore exchange a series of ministerial visits next month. Balakrishnan will address the Singapore Symposium ‘India, Singapore & ASEAN: Shared History, Common Future’. Balakrishnan will speak on the current state of bilateral relations, India’s importance and role in the region, and ways in which Singapore can continue to catalyse greater Indian engagement with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), a think tank at the National University of Singapore. ISAS is organising the symposium in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be visiting Singapore on November 13 and 15, respectively, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Jawed Ashraf said. Prabhu will meet Singapore business community during his November 13-14 visit. Jaitley will be a keynote speaker at the Singapore Fintech Festival and will attend the FinTech Asia Pacific Summit.

Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry S Iswaran will be visiting Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi from November 16 and its Defence Minister Ng Eng Heng will be in the Indian capital from November 27-29. A programme is also being worked out for the visit of Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong towards the end of November, Ashraf said.

Goh was Singapore’s second prime minister from 1990-2004 and has promoted India-Singapore business relations from the 1990s.