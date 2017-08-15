Foreign leaders like Ashraf Ghani, Maithripala Sirisena extend Independence Day greetings to India

Afghanistan’s president Ashraf Ghani (PTI)

Foreign leaders today extended Independence Day greetings to India. “I would like to congratulate PM. @narendramodi & the great people of India on their Independence Day. Our friendship always remain firm,” tweeted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. In his response, Modi tweeted, “Thank you my friend, President @ashrafghani for the wishes on Indias Independence Day.” Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena tweeted, “Wishing our close friend and neighbour India a very happy #IndependenceDayIndia @narendramodi.” Modi responded, saying “Thank you President @MaithripalaS for the Independence Day greetings.” Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay posted on Twitter: “Wishing my Indian friends a Happy Independence Day. May the friendship between India and Bhutan continue to grow from strength to strength.”Responding to him, Modi wrote, “Appreciate the Independence Day wishes, PM @tsheringtobgay.”