Forces on high-alert to foil infiltration bids by Pakistan, says BSF official

Murmu was injured in sniper fire by Pakistani troops in the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, and later succumbed to injuries. (PTI)

The security forces are on high-alert along the borders to foil any BAT attacks by Pakistani troops, a senior BSF official said today. “Alertness is on the high-level always, but because of the inputs we have received, we have increased our alertness and all the forces are on high-alert to stop any ceasefire violation, BAT action or sniper-fire,” Inspector General of BSF, Kashmir Frontier, Sonali Mishra told reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of BSF jawan S K Murmu in Humhama area on the outskirts of the city. Murmu was injured in sniper fire by Pakistani troops in the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, and later succumbed to injuries. Mishra said Pakistan was regularly targeting Indian posts along the borders as it does not want a peaceful atmosphere.

“They do not want peace and calm on the borders and so they continue such actions like ceasefire violations, sniper-fire, BAT action. There was a ceasefire violation yesterday too. The BSF and the Army gave a befitting reply and according to our reliable sources, there are two casualties on their side, she added.

Mishra said at least 175 militants were waiting at the launching pads to infiltrate into the Valley. Their launching pads are always active and they leave no opportunity to infiltrate. As the snow is less this time, that could be a reason that they are trying to infiltrate. But, the BSF is ready to tackle any challenge and give a befitting response to them, she said.