Forbes India 30 under 30 list: From Taapsee Pannu, Masaba Gupta to Suchita Salwan, know who made the cut

Forbes India has released the 30 under 30 list which includes actor Taapsee Pannu, designer Masaba Gupta, Golfer Aditi Ashok and others. This is the fourth year for Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 project which started in 2014. The formation of the list takes a lot of research and broadly there are three phases for the selection of the people who will be included in the list. According to a report of forbesindia.com, the first step towards the selection is an interview which is taken by a Forbes India staffer with sources and after study of the database across the relevant category. The second step is the invitation of applications, nominations in the various categories by forbesindia.com. The third and last step is spreading the word on social media.

The top thirty are selected from a pool of 100-odd applicants, the Forbes India editorial team narrows it down.

Here is the full Forbes India 30 under 30 list-

Entrepreneurs

1. Malav Sanghavi (27), Innovator And Entrepreneur

2. Rahul Jaimini (29) and Nandan Reddy (29), Co-Founders, Swiggy

3. Chanakya Hridaya (27), Rajesh Yabaji (28), Founder & COO, founder & CEO, BlackBuck

4. Raghav Chandra (26), Varun Khaitan (29), Co-Founders, UrbanClap

5. Masaba Gupta (28) Founder & Creative Head, House of Masaba

6. Ankur Pandey (25), Ankit Ratan (28), Arpit Ratan (28), Founders, Signzy

7. Munaf Kapadia (28) Founder, The Bohri Kitchen

8. Karan Tanna (29), Founder & CEO, Yellow Tie Hospitality

9. Dhaval Shah (28), Dharmil Sheth (28), Founders, PharmEasy

10. Suchita Salwan (26), Founder & CEO, Little Black Book

11. Varun Sheth (29), Founder & CEO, Ketto

12. Ashwath Hegde (24), Founder, EnviGreen Biotech

13. Abhinandan Balasubramanian (26), CEO & Owner, Premier Futsal

14. Dhruvil Sanghvi (27), Co-founder & CEO, LogiNext

15. Shashank Kumar (26), Harshil Mathur (25), Co-Founders, Razorpay

16. Puneet Manuja (29), Richa Singh (29), Co-founder & COO, Co-founder& CEO, YourDost

17. Farid Ahsan(24), Bhanu Pratap Singh, Ankush Sachdeva 25, 23 Co-Founders, ShareChat

18. Ujjawal Dubey (29) Fashion Designer/Antar-Agni

Actors

1. Tahir Raj Bhasin (29), Actor

2. Taapsee Pannu (29), Actor

3. Alok Rajwade (27), Theatre Actor And Director

4. Shubhashish Bhutiani (25), Writer-Filmmaker

Sportsperson

1. Dattu Bhokanal (25), Rower

2. Mariyappan Thangavelu (21), High jumper

3. Aditi Ashok (18), Golfer

Others

1. Priyesh Trivedi (26), Artist, Animator

2. Sahej Bakshi (29), Electronic Music composer

3. Shiva Nallaperumal (24), Type and Graphic Designer, Illustrator

4. Angellica Aribam (25), National General Secretary, NSUI

5. Arpana Choudhury (25), Associate, Assam Justice Program, Nazdeek

(The serial numbers do not represent ranking)