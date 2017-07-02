Forbes heaps praises on PM Narendra Modi over US visit, says don’t underestimate him, India’s growth rate ahead of China

PM Modi has made clever premeditated economic policy moves, says Forbes.

The entire world is talking about the PM Narendra Modi’s visit to US and meeting with President Donald Trump. Various media houses in the world, especially the US ones have covered the crucial Modi-Trump meet with different angles and headlines. But, now an article published in Forbes has become talking point on the internet as it praised PM Narendra Modi, his economic policies, his personality and what not. The article has been published in prestigious Forbes website with the headline – Don’t Underestimate India’s Cunning Narendra Modi. The article begins with how media gave much importance to the big bear hug Modi gave to US President Donald Trump but the visit was not covered in terms of the energy and success of PM Narendra Modi.

The Forbes article reads, “With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington this week, many Americans were made aware for the first time of the gregariousness of the Indian leader who took the reins in Delhi in May 2014. But not in terms of the energy he has poured into, and the successes generated from, his initial programmatic reforms of the economy of the world’s second most populous country.”

India’s growth rate ahead of China

“India’s economy growth rate has been exceeding that of China. Rather, the conventional press headlines and photos of the visit centered on what seemed to be a frivolous big bear hug Modi gave to U.S. President Donald Trump,” the article says.

Modi gave Trump a taste of his own medicine

The article covered the Modi-Trump hug with a different angle. “In fact, the bear hug shocked the U.S. President, ironically in the same way are people whose hands Trump initially shakes in conventional fashion but are then pulled into Trump’s clutches up close and personal. Modi gave Trump a taste of his own medicine,” says the article.

“And, then Modi caught Trump even more off guard in their substantive discussions by deliberately not tabling at all the issue of moves by the U.S. to clamp down on H1 visas, which control the flow of Indian (and other foreign) workers for jobs with firms on U.S. soil. Nor did Modi raise his displeasure with the U.S. administration’s backing out of the Paris global warming accord. Trump and his team—ready to pounce on Modi at his very mention of these issues—were left scratching their heads,” the article adds.

Modi has made clever premeditated economic policy moves

The article praising PM Modi’s economic policy says, “But don’t let Modi’s conduct at the White House fool you. They were not frivolous; nor is he. He knows full well that his work is cut out for him in trying to overhaul a supremely complex, multi-layered, and largely still ossified economy that has not been subjected to any serious systemic reform by an Indian leader during our lifetimes.

“Like the bear hug in Washington, at home Modi has made some clever premeditated and sometimes deliberately unanticipated economic policy moves during his short time in office. He has also been developing a blueprint that if well-executed could arguably begin to fundamentally modernize the Indian economy. But realistically this is a big “if”, especially in light of a slothy, shadowy and highly protectionist parliament that is decades out of date with today’s global economy, yet which with Modi will have to deal to get reform legislation passed,” the article read.

India experienced high growth under Modi

The Forbes article says, “There is little question that India has experienced a high annual growth rate in real GDP during the time Modi has been in office. But there is a higher likelihood that Modi’s reform program, and even more importantly the confidence he inspires, have been the fundamental drivers of India’s growth.”

“For years, this is exactly what the doctor has been ordering for India. Yet few Prime Ministers before Modi were ever as cunning and effective in achieving some modicum of success at reform,” the article adds.

Earlier, PM Modi during his US visit held wide-ranging talks with President Donald Trump during their maiden meeting, called for support in bolstering regional economic connectivity through the transparent development of infrastructure and the use of responsible debt financing practices, while ensuring respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the rule of law, and the environment. They also urged all nations to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law, a joint statement issued after the talks said.

