For this techie, wife and others, cow protection attempt turns into nightmare in Odisha

K Venkateswaran Kannan, a resident of Hyderabad, has lodged a complaint at Chandili police station yesterday after he along with his wife and her two friends were allegedly assaulted and robbed by people who were beating cattle. The incident took place near Khedapada village of Odisha when the tourists were returning after visiting tourist place nearby when they spotted a few people severely beating cattle. As per the report by India Today, Kanan, took videos and clicked pictures of the distressed animals and later called the police and senior officials of the locality including SP Rahul.

It was reported that the police did not turn up at the spot and with no response from the police, Kanan, who is a techie, and other women along with him decided to reason with the goons and stop them from beating the animals. But instead, they were attacked by the goons with the same sticks and axes with which they were beating the cattle. Kannan alleged that the accused hit him with an axe, pulled his wife, snatched his mobile phone and wallet, besides attacking his friends who had come to his help. Kanan right now is undergoing treatment.

Odisha: Armed meat mafia goons molest woman, thrash her son

As per the report, although a case has been filed in Chandili Police Station, no arrests have been made for the assault and no cattle have been seized till now. Meanwhile, in Delhi, a group of people protested outside Odisha Bhawan against the incident, PTI reported.

This incident is not first of its kind, there have been similar incidents that had surfaced recently. As per the report by India Today, last month, an AWBI officer in Karanataka was thrashed by a mob of meat mafia goons that too in the presence of police officials for bringing to light the workings of an illegal slaughter house in Channarayapatna, Hassan district.