For providing Railways jobs, Rabri Devi got two plots in exchange: Bihar BJP chief Sushil Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that former Bihar CM Rabri Devi owns 18 flats worth Rs 20 crore. (Source: PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar chief Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday alleged that former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi owns 18 flats worth Rs 20 crore and that the former chief minister also owned two plots that were given to her by families of people who got employed at the Railways when Rabri Devi’s husband and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railway Minister. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary has dared Sushil Modi to substantiate the charges against Rabri Davi and called the accusations an act of political vendetta. No ‘beneficiary’ made such a charge till now, according to an Indian Express report.

Sushil Kumar Modi while speaking to the media had alleged that Rabri owned 18 flats with parking lots. The flats he says are worth Rs 20 crore, Sushil Modi said, ” Rabri owns 18 plots with parking lots. These flats have a combined area of 18,652 square feet and have a market value of Rs 20 crore”.

The BJP state president also alleged that the former Chief Minister owned two plots in the Shastrinagar and Danapur areas of the state’s capital of Patna. Sushil Modi said ”Rabri owns a plot measuring 20 decimals in Jalalpur in Danapur Mouza and a plot measuring 15 decimals in ward number 3 of Shastrinagar,” according to an Indian Express report.

Modi alleged ”These two plots were registered in Rabri’s name by the family members of three people who got employed by the Railways when Lalu Prasad was the Railways minister. One of the plots was registered in Rabri’s name by Susheela Devi, whose son Manoj got a job with the Railways”. Indian Express reported that the documents with Modi did not show the amount paid.

RJD has slammed Sushil Modi and said that all charges against Rabri Devi are false and all details are in public domain, IE reported.