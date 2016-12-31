For long term gain, short term pain necessary: Rajnath Singh on demonetisation

The country is not only moving towards changes, but also moving towards path of development, he says. (ANI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the country is not only moving towards changes, but also moving towards path of development. Speaking on the demonetisation step taken by the government on November 8, the home minister at the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ event in Lucknow said that for the long term benefit, short term pain is necessary.

Last week, the home minister had said that demonisation step was taken by the Narendra Modi Government taken keeping in mind the interest of the country. He also added that the step taken to curb black money was not about the electoral victory or loss for the BJP. The home minister earlier had also said the decision had upset several political parties and the measure will help to check the menace of terrorism and fake money as well. He had also added that government was taking all steps to reduce the problems.

Since the demonetisation drive was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on November 8, the Centre had banned old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and the nation also witnessed long lines near ATMs and banks for the withdrawal of cash, in most cases, returning empty handed.

You may also like to watch this video

Several Opposition parties have also protested against the implementation of the drive even while suggesting they were not against the motive behind it. They organised rallies and bandhs to protest against the way it was implemented. The Parliament during its winter session also saw frequent disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with Opposition calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the issue, questioning while he could speak on the topic anywhere in the country, then why couldn’t inside it.