For Indians cow is sacred; cow protection is sacred too; but for us, life itself is sacred: BJP leader Ram Madhav

Amidst the row over rising incidents of lynching of people in the name protecting cows by ‘gau-rakshaks’, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav on Tuesday said nothing is sacred about lynching or taking lives away of people. “There is nothing sacred about lynching or taking lives away of the people in the name of cow protection,” he said. He further said that cow and its protection is sacred for Indians and so is the life of a person. “For Indians cow is sacred; cow protection is sacred too; but for us, life itself is sacred,” he said.

Madhav was addressing the press on the occasion of 8th India-Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue in Guwahati today. In his address, he said the country values its friendship with Bangladesh and both the countries are civilizational cousins. “India values its friendship with Bangladesh. We are civilizational cousins,” he said. He further added, that Bangladesh and India, both face challenges of religious extremism, terrorism and fundamentalism that threaten the core values of both the nations. He further added that both the countries need to strive hard to preserve the character of their respective nations. “We must strive hard to preserve the character of our respective nations in the face of these challenges,” he said.

While commenting on the current India-China border dispute, Ram Madhav said that the issue needs to be handled well. ANI quoted him as saying, “The issue (India-China border dispute) needs to be handled in a balanced and patient way.” He further added, “There are issues that require greater attention by all concerned countries and leaders and that will be done.”