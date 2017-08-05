For first time in history, BJP emerges as single largest party in Rajya Sabha

BJP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha remained below 50 during NDA’s regime under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Reuters)

With Samoathiya Uikey’s election to the Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the single largest party in Rajya Sabha for the first time in history. After Uikey’s election, the Bharatiya Janata Party overtook Congress by one seat. The ruling party as of now has a majority in the Lok Sabha and is expected to win more seats in the coming year, reported Indian Express. However, it still won’t be in majority in the Upper house. BJP’s number might go further up if Balwantsinh Rajput who has earlier with Congress wins the August 8th Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat, defeating Ahmed Patel. Notably, BJP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha remained below 50 during NDA’s regime under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

According to the Indian Express report, although the party has a strong position which is expected to get stronger, it will not be able to get a majority by itself in the current Modi government. However, with the help of its allies, the party will be at a better position in the Upper House.

Another factor which added to the improved position of BJP in the Rajya Sabha was the recent development in Bihar where Nitish Kumar joined hands with NDA again.

In April 2018, 57 seats in Rajya Sabha will fall vacant and of the 10 seats which will fall vacant from Uttar Pradesh, BJP is expected to bag nine seats. The party might also shine in other states where seats will be vacated, i.e- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Out of the nine seats, six are in West Bengal where TMC is expected to get 5 and Congress is expected to get 1.