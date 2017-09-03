For first time, 2 women members in CCS, Nirmala Sitharaman says have to prove myself

“What is more important is there are going to be 2 women in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Sushma Ji and me,” Sitharaman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. (Image: Associated Press)

Newly appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hailed the presence of two women members in the crucial Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). “What is more important is there are going to be 2 women in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Sushma Ji and me,” Sitharaman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Have to prove and perform to satisfy the goals which are expected of me. In all probability, it(taking charge) will be on Sept 6,” Sitharaman added. Earlier, the minister said that she was “overwhelmed and humbled” and would serve the country with something she was “constantly” thinking about, news agency PTI reports. In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired CCS will have two female members.

The second woman defence minister after ex-PM Indira Gandhi, Sitharaman also credited her elevation to a cabinet rank minister to “cosmic grace” and support from party leadership. She is however, the first full-time Defence Minister in India. “I am just overwhelmed and humbled. I can serve the country with something which is constantly on the top of my mind,” she was quoted as saying by PTI. Asserting that elevation to Defence Ministry was a big responsibility, Sitharaman said she was “very grateful” for the confidence the Prime Minister has on her. Sitharaman also made statements about Modi’s commitment towards women empowerment.

“I know his working style since the time he was in Gujarat … He always believe in giving women their due share. His belief is that women can also perform,” she was quoted as saying by PTI. “Somebody who has come from a small town, grown into the party with all the support of the leadership, and if given such responsibility, it just makes you feel sometimes that cosmic grace is there. Otherwise, it is impossible,” she told reporters here soon after taking oath.