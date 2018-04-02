For alliance with Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav says ready for ‘compromise’ on seat sharing: Is BSP-SP pact a done deal?

Yadav said that past feuds with BSP have never been a point of discussion in his meetings with Mayawati.

In a reiteration of his willingness to form an alliance with Mayawati in elections going forward, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that seat-sharing is a ‘minor issue’ in Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party poll pact. In conversation with English daily Hindustan Times, Yadav said that past feuds with BSP have never been a point of discussion in his meetings with Mayawati. He added that a decision on the alliance will be taken with larger viewpoint and that “a seat or two” doesn’t matter. To stop the BJP’s return to power at the Centre, SP and BSP will have to stop it here in UP, Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav’s comments come as a positive sign for the potential pact between the BSP and SP. Supported by BSP, Akhilesh Yadav was able to wrest prestigious Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Many experts believe that BJP will suffer major losses if BSP and SP join hands in the state. With 80 Lok Sabha seats, Uttar Pradesh is considered as the most significant electoral state in India. In 2014, the BJP and its allies had won 73 in the 2014 parliamentary elections. The Congress had won Amethi and Rae Bareli, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won five seats. However, after the recent bypolls, the BJP+ tally was reduced to 71 and SP’s tally went up to seven.

In another address, Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government while saying that they don’t do any work other than confusing the masses.

Yadav’s statement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh government passed an order to officially introduce ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state. The decision has come on the recommendation of Governor Ram Naik

“They don’t have any other work but to confuse the masses. It is also not necessary that we should follow what the government says. Whatever the governor says is always not a good suggestion,” Yadav said at a press conference.

Yadav further slammed Chief Minister Adityanath saying that his government just wants to defame the opposition. “The BJP government just wants to defame the opposition. It is our government that has inaugurated many elevated roads including the recent one. The present government can only intimidate and harass us through investigative agencies,” he said.