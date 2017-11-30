For affordable housing, here are 16 technologies Narendra Modi government wants to be adopted

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has urged the states to adopt 16 alternative innovative technologies for fast and better construction of homes under the affordable housing in partnership. (Image: Reuters)

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has urged the states to adopt 16 alternative innovative technologies for fast and better construction of homes under the affordable housing in partnership (AHP) and in-situ slum rehabilitation (ISSR) schemes, a government release said. “States/UTs shall adopt 16 alternate innovative modern, sustainable, green and disaster resistant technologies that have been identified…The States/UTs are encouraged to adopt these technologies for fast and quality construction of houses under AHP and ISSR verticals,” the release said.

The ministry has also proposed to launch the global housing construction technology challenge to globally identify best technologies which are suitable for mass housing. States have also been asked to provide incentives such as additional floor area ratio (FAR) and transferable development rights (TDR) to make the ISSR projects viable.