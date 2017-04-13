Food for thought: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh shares mid-day meal with students

Chhatisgarh CM Raman Singh has been visiting different parts of the state as part of ‘Lok Suraaj Abhiyaan’. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today joined students for mid-day meal at a government school in Mahasamund district. The students of the school in Jamhari village under Saraipali development block were surprised to see Singh amid them. The Chief Minister then sat on the floor and ate mid-day meal with students from primary and middle sections of the school, leaving them ecstatic. Singh arrived in Jamhari by a helicopter as part of his government’s ‘Lok Suraaj Abhiyan’. He later held his ‘choupal’ (meeting) in the premises of the government school there, said an official from the state’s public relations department.

The CM appreciated the quality of mid-day meals served at the school and gave Rs 1,000 as a token of appreciation to the five cooks who had prepared the food, he said. Singh also interacted with students and asked pupils of Class 6 to recite multiplication tables, which they did. He distributed chocolates to children. He also spoke to teachers and asked them to maintain high standards of education.

During his visit, Singh sanctioned several projects, including upgradation and repair works of 15km road from Saraipali to Jamhari, shed construction at Muktidhaam and a cement road at the village, the official said.

Besides, he allotted Rs 5 lakh for construction of a community hall.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of women health workers who have achieved the target of cent per cent institutional deliveries in the district, he said.

Singh has been visiting different parts of the state as part of ‘Lok Suraaj Abhiyaan’, a mass contact programme that seeks to address people’s grievances and take stock of implementation of development works and schemes.

The third phase of the campaign started on April 4 and will conclude on May 20. During the campaign, the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials conduct surprise inspection in villages and address people’s problems.