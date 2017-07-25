Following regular ceasefire violations, Cross LoC bus services in Poonch remain suspended for 3rd week

Cross-LoC traders today held protest in Poonch town demanding resumption of business and travel between the two sides. (Image: PTI)

The Cross-LoC bus services on the Poonch-Rawalakot road between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) remained suspended for the third consecutive week in wake of the border tension due to ceasefire violations. Cross-LoC traders today held protest in Poonch town demanding resumption of business and travel between the two sides. The cross-LoC bus service remained suspended for the third week today, Custodian LoC Trade-Poonch, Mohammad Tanveer said.

The cross-LoC bus service was suspended on July 10 due to heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed worst border skirmishes between India and Pakistan along the LoC as nine soldiers were among 11 people killed, 16 injured besides damage to 35 structures in July.

The Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point was started in 2006 to facilitate easier trade and travel between the divided families of Jammu and Kashmir and PoK. Cross-LoC trade and travel are considered as major confidence building exercises between India and Pakistan.