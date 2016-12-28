Fog in city, 52 trains delayed

A layer of moderate fog enveloped the national capital this morning with poor visibility delaying 52 trains. (Representative image-IE)

A layer of moderate fog enveloped the national capital this morning with poor visibility delaying 52 trains.

Flight operations, however, were normal, according to the official website of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

At 5:30 AM, visibility was recorded at 500 metres, which dropped to 400 metres three hours later, a MeT department official said.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.5 degrees Celsius, considered as normal for the ongoing season. The relative humidity was recorded at 97 percent at 8:30 AM.

You may also like to watch:

“A total of 52 trains were running behind schedule by several hours due to fog. These included Rajdhani Patna and Rajdhani Bhubaneswar,” a railway official said.

A MeT department official predicted that the skies are expected to remain clear during the day.

“The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius,” he added.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius and 9.3 degrees Celsius respectively.