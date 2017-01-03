Fog affects rail traffic in Rajasthan, phalodi coldest at six degrees Celsius

Fog affects rail traffic in Rajasthan. (Reuters)

Night temperatures in Rajasthan fluctuated marginally with Phalodi being the coldest place in the state at 6 degrees Celsius, while dense fog disrupted rail and road traffic.

Dabok, Vanasthali, Sriganganagar, Churu, Pilani and Bikaner recorded their minimum temperatures at of 7.4, 7.5, 8, 8.2, 9.3 and 9.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Whereas the mercury in Kota and Jaipur dipped to 10.4 and 10.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Minimum temperature in Ajmer, Barmer and Jodhpur were recorded as 10.9, 11 and 11.8 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT Department here said.

Dense fog continued to disrupt movement of vehicles and trains in the state.

Railways were rescheduled Ajmer-Seadah and Jaisalmer-Kathgodam express, while 33 other trains including Jabalpur-Ajmer, Agra fort-Ajmer and Delhi-Jodhpur express were running late due to low visibility caused by fog in the northern region.

The maximum delay is up to 8 hours 55 minutes, a North Western Railway spokesperson said.