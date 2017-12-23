Fodder scam verdict: Lalu Yadav found guilty; RJD lashes out at Modi Government, CBI; calls it conspiracy

Manoj Jha said RJD will fight this battle politically and legally. (ANI)

In a big blow to RJD, the party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was today convicted in the Deoghar leg of the fodder scam case by a special CBI court. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 3 by the court. Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra, another accused in the case has been acquitted. In a press briefing post the court proceedings, RJD leader Manoj Jha lashed out at the Modi government and CBI saying it was a conspiracy of the centre. Jha said RJD will fight this battle politically and legally. Hitting out at the CBI, he said, “the caged parrot of yesteryears is a chip-based parrot and it is controlled by two most powerful persons.”

Jha said that he believes in the judiciary but in this case, CBI was arranging prosecution. He alleged that the legally admissible evidence provided by RJD were set aside.

“Kind of evidences we have, we’ll get redressal at a higher court. Politically I know this regime, they have this typical Standard Operating Procedure-Try to make a deal with your opposition, if you fail…scare them. Want to tell them-Your end has begun,” he added.

Minutes after, Lalu was convicted, a series of tweets were posted from his verified Twitter handle. “Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished,” a tweet read.

“Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment, ” reads another tweet that was posted.

Yadav, who arrived in Ranchi yesterday was accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Prasad had told reporters today, “I have full faith in the judicial system.” He faces three other cases related to the fodder scam. The RJD chief also appealed to his supporters in Bihar to maintain peace and order irrespective of the verdict. Former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers — Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad — are also among the accused in the case. A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.