Fodder scam verdict: Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted; Jagannath Mishra acquitted

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Source: PTI)

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Lalu Yadav was found guilty and the quantum of punishment will be announced on January 3, 2018. However, another former chief minister of Bihar, Jagannath Mishra was acquitted in the case. Lalu had arrived in front of the special CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh this morning with his younger son Tejaswi Yadav. A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed to their crime and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.

The accused were facing charges under IPC sections 120B, 409, 418, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477 (A), 201 and 511 and under Prevention of Corruption Act section 13 (1) D read with 13 (2). Earlier this morning, Lalu had appealed to the people of Bihar to maintain law and order. “I have faith that I will get justice. Whatever be the judgment, appeal to people of Bihar to maintain law and order,” he had said.He alleged that since the government was not able to fight Lalu Yadav politically, he has been convicted.

The Ranchi court found 15 people guilty in the case including Lalu Prasad Yadav while 7 were found innocent including former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra. The verdict can be significant in Bihar politics, given Lalu’s legacy and strong hold over the state.

#JailForLalu | Government not able to fight Lalu politically. That is why he has been convicted: Manoj Jha#LIVE: http://t.co/e76ZJSFFWg pic.twitter.com/zEflZCYfEH — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 23, 2017

RJD leader Manoj Jha, while addressing media, in an immediate response said called it a conspiracy against the former Bihar chief minister. He alleged that since the government was not able to fight Lalu Yadav politically, he has been convicted.

Meanwhile, Lalu’s son Tejashwi had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party by saying that the verdict will be same as it was in the 2G Scam. “We trust the judiciary & hope the verdict will be in our favor. Just like BJP propaganda was busted in #2GScam & #AdarshScam, similar will happen now,” he had added.