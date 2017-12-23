Fodder scam verdict: Big day for Lalu Prasad, Ranchi CBI court to pronounce judgement today

The CBI court will pronounce the judgement in the fodder scam case pertaining to fradulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. (PTI)

Fodder scam verdict: The fate of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav will be decided today along with Jagannath Mishra and 20 others in a specia CBI court today. The CBI court will pronounce the judgement in the fodder scam case pertaining to fradulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Lalu, accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Yadav, had arrived to present himself before the special CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh. Besides the two ex-chief ministers, former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers – Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad – are also among the 22 accused in the fodder case. Twenty-one years ago, on January 27, 1996, a raid on the offices of the Animal Husbandry department in Chaibasa unearthed the Rs 950-crore fodder scam that embroiled the then CM of Bihar into a long battle with the CBI. The highlight of the scam was an embezzlement of of government teeasury funds to non existent companies for purchase and supply of cattle fodder in Bihar.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Prasad on Friday expressed hope that he would get a clean chit in the fodder scam case like other accused in the 2G and Adarsh scams. “We trust and respect the judiciary. We will not let BJP’s conspiracies work,” Prasad said. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee have been harassing him and his family by misusing the CBI for the past 25 years. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed to their crime and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.

The accused are facing charges under IPC sections 120B, 409, 418, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477 (A), 201 and 511 and under Prevention of Corruption Act section 13 (1) D read with 13 (2). The order was reserved on December 13. Lalu faces three other fodder cases. Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra has already been convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment in one of the five fodder scam cases.