Fodder scam convict RJD supremo Lalu Prasad is in jail but his Twitter account will remain active! Here’s how

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who was convicted for Fodder scam on Saturday said that although he is in jail his Twitter account will remain active. (IE)

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who was convicted for Fodder scam on Saturday said that although he is in jail his Twitter account will remain active. Former Railway Minister took to Twitter and said that his office will take care of his social media handle. “Dear friends! While in jail, My Twitter handle shall be operated by my office in consultation with family. I shall speak my mind through visitors. The fight to preserve the Constitution & protect the rights of vulnerable groups shall go on,” Lalu Prasad tweeted. A special court had convicted former Bihar CM and 15 others in a fodder scam case. The court meanwhile, acquitted six including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra. CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.72 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.Lalu has been taken to the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. Security has been increased outside the prison complex. The court will announce the quantum of punishment on January 3.

RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh commenting on the court’s verdict said, “We will move the high court against the CBI court order convicting Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case.” Singh also questioned the judgement saying how did it come to be that Mishra got bail while Lalu was put in prison.

Dear friends! While in jail, My Twitter handle shall be operated by my office in consultation with family. I shall speak my mind through visitors. The fight to preserve the Constitution & protect the rights of vulnerable groups shall go on. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 25, 2017

The case pertains to a scam which emerged in the 90’s involving siphoning off large sums of money from government treasuries in Deogarh and other places to the tune of Rs 89.27 lakhs between 1991-94. Of the six cases in the scam, this was the second in which verdict was pronounced. The RJD chief was also held guilty on September 30, 2013, in the first case, but the Supreme Court granted him bail in December that year. In the aftermath of the verdict, he was disqualified from Parliament and was banned from contesting elections.

Anticipating disturbance in law and order situation outside the special CBI court in Ranchi by RJD supporters following the verdict, police had made special arrangements which included security personnel in riot gear.