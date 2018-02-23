Fodder scam: Big setback to Lalu Yadav! Jharkhand HC rejects bail plea in Deoghar Treasury matter

Lalu Yadav’s plea was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court in the Deoghar Treasury matter of the fodder scam. (Source: PTI)

In a big setback to Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav, the the Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected former Bihar chief minister’s plea in the Deoghar Treasury matter of the fodder scam. The RJD chief was earlier sentenced to a three and a half years jail time in the fodder scam by a special CBI court. In its order, the High Court said that Lalu Yadav can be granted bail only after he serves at least one and a half years of jail time. The quantum of sentence for the former chief minister of Bihar was announced last year. However, on December 23, Lalu Yadav had challenged the decision and on February 9, the High Court had asked for case-related documents from the special CBI court.

This was the second case of the fodder scam in which an alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh took place from Bihar’s Deoghar district treasury between 1994 and 1996, when Yadav was the chief minister. The scam came to light in 1996 and involved an overall fraud of Rs 1000 crore.

Meanwhile, in the third fodder scam case, which pertained to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand) district treasury during the period of 1992-93, Lalu Yadav who was convicted in the case along with Jagannath Mishra in the RC 68 (A)/96, was given five year jail time and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

In this case, a total of 76 people were accused out of which 14 had died during the trial while three had become approvers. Reacting to Lalu Yadav’s conviction, his younger son and Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav had said that options are not closed for them and they will appeal in the higher courts.

Lalu Yadav, while reacting to his sentencing, had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of conspiring against him.