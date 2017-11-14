Focus on integrated farming for doubling farmers’ income, say agriculture experts

Artificial insemination in sheep and goats will enhance the scope for export of meat, identification of micro-diseases in the domestic market, he added. (PTI)

Agriculture experts and scientists have stressed upon the need for integrated farming for realising the government’s vision of doubling farmers’ income. “Integrated farming, with animal husbandry, poultry, fisheries as its extra tool, need to be made part of the government policy,” said Jitendra Chauhan, advisor, Union agriculture ministry. Artificial insemination in sheep and goats will enhance the scope for export of meat, identification of micro-diseases in the domestic market, he added. He was speaking at a seminar organised by Central Institute for Research on Goats (CGIR). The government’s emphasis on doubling farmers’ income by 2022 has been the focus for agricultural research in the country, M L Madan, former Vice Chancellor of Deen Dayal Veterinary University. The timing of the seminar on ruminants couldn’t be better, he said while inaugurating the event.

Though the focus of the seminar was nutrition and health of animals, scientists stressed on the need of awareness about quality and medicinal value of goat milk, improving animal husbandry practices, etc for realising the government’s vision of doubling famers’ income by 2022.