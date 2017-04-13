FMCG major Nestle partners Google, Paytm to promote new Maggi noodles

FMCG major Nestle has joined hands with Google and Paytm’s e-commerce platform Paytm Mall to work on the promotions of the new variants of Maggi noodles and thereby power it further in India

From being the most favourite noodle to suffering a setback and thereafter reviving itself, Maggi noodles, as a brand, has travelled a long distance and still managed to keep the affection for itself intact in the heart of the foodies. Now, FMCG major Nestle has joined hands with Google and Paytm’s e-commerce platform Paytm Mall to work on the promotions of the new variants of Maggi noodles and thereby power it further in India.

In order to promote and sell, Paytm Mall has created a separate and a special brand store from selling “Maggi Masala” noodles, which will start selling it from April 22. Along with Paytm, Google will promote the noodles online, by running a contest where the consumers would have to guess the new flavour of Maggi. The consumer will choose the correct option from all the options given by submitting their vote.

“The objective of this engagement is to build anticipation and excitement around the new variants, where consumers have to guess the four flavours from the eight options provided,” Nestle said in a statement.

The new variant of Maggi has been made keeping in mind regional cuisines. These variants will feed the distinctive local tastes with the addition of signature herbs and spice, separating each flavour from the other

In 2015, Maggi Noodles had run into trouble when Food Safety Regulators from Barabanki of Uttar Pradesh had reported unexpected levels of a chemical compound, namely, Monosodium glutamate and the presence of lead, which was 17 times more than the allowed limit. Following the findings, on June 3, 2015, a ban on the sale of Maggi two minute noodles, was put on teh product by the government. Also, FIRs were lodged against the Brand Ambassadors including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Preity Zinta. Following the trail of incidents, Maggi was banned in different states and a nationwide ban was called on 6 June 2015. The nationwide ban was eventually revoked and Maggi was launched in stores again.