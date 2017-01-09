FM Arun Jaitley says indirect taxes soared 25% from April to December, 2016

Arun Jaitley (Reuters)

Addressing the media today Finance Minister Arun Jaitley provided the latest statistics about the state of the Indian economy. Indicating a robust gain in the indirect tax collections, FM Jaitley said, “From April to December, this year the increase in direct taxes is 12.01% and indirect tax is 25 %, compared to last year.” Speaking to reporters, Jaitley informed that the increase in direct tax from the month of April to December has been 12.1% while the indirect tax has increased by 25% as compared to last year. Jaitley further said that the Central Excise had increased by 31.6% in December 2016 as compared to last year during the same time.

Jaitley also clarified that compared to December 2015, this year the customs had actually declined and remain at -6.3%. The growth of Indirect Tax in December 2016, as compared to November 2016 had been 12.8%, he added. Jaitley further said that the direct taxes for the first 3 quarters had moved up, while the indirect taxes had moved up by a large margin. State VAT collections had also increased, informed the Finance Minister.

