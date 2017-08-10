  3. FM Arun Jaitley bids farewell to Vice President Hamid Ansari in Rajya Sabha; Watch video

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 10, 2017 11:27 AM
Hamid ansari, hamid ansari farewell, arun jaitley, arun jaitley bids farewell, outgoing VP hamid ansari, Hamid ansari rajya sabha, hamid ansari vice president Outgoing Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Hamid Ansari. (Twitter)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley bid farewell to the outgoing Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Hamid Ansari on Thursday during a Rajya Sabha session on his last day at the office as VP. Jaitley in his speech wished Ansari all the best and praised him for his leadership skills. He also wished him good luck for all his future projects. Vice President-elect M Venkaiah Naidu will be sworn in as India’s new vice president on August 11.

Listen to FM Arun Jaitley’s speech here-

