Flood situation worsens, Bihar death toll reaches 56, 21 in Assam; see PICS

About 56 people have died so far in the flood-hit Bihar, Additional Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, Anirudh Kumar told ANI. The flood has displaced hundreds of people from their homes. Moreover, 10 trains have been canceled for tomorrow and seven for the day after tomorrow due to waterlogging in Katihar division. Yesterday, 33 trains got canceled after water level rose above danger mark between Kishanganj and Hatwar, ANI reported.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that rescue and relief ops have been going on. “We had asked for an IAF helicopter, and food packets are being distributed through that. Tomorrow, we will send the chief secretary of Disaster Management, Road Construction department, Rural Works Department and all DMs to assess the situation. There will be relief camps and food camps. I have also called a meeting now so that I tell them what is to be done next,” he said.

“National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Champaran. Additional teams and Army columns will be deployed too,” he added. According to the ANI, “20 people have died in Araria, 8 in Kishanganj, 3 in East Champaran, 9 in West Champaran, 3 in Darbhanga, 3 in Madhubani, 5 in Sitamarhi, 4 in Madhepura, and 1 in Sheohar,” CM told ANI.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that about “22 NDRF teams and 16 SDRF teams are present in the areas. Food packets have been air-dropped today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar are in touch with the flood situation in Bihar.”

In Assam, 21 people have died in flood-hit areas. Common, day to day life has come to a halt in the flood-hit Morigaon district. The images of Independence Day celebrations while submerged in flood water have gone viral on social media.

In neighbouring Nepal, 115 people have died as heavy rains caused flood and landslide in Biratnagar, Siraha and Saptari districts. About 5,000 have been evacuated and more than 34,000 houses submerged as of yesterday afternoon. PTI reported that China announced $1 million assistance to Nepal where six million people have been affected.