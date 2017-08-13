Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale is not over yet; you can avail up to 50 pct off on TVs, appliances, electronics

The Big Freedom Sale by Flipkart has been extended till 15th August.

The Big Freedom Sale by Flipkart has been extended till 15th August on TVs, appliances, electronics, furniture. There are several offers to avail as well – up to 50 per cent off, no cost EMI, exchange offers. The sale will remain on from 12-15 August. On August 10, Flipkart confirmed that SoftBank Vision Fund, the world’s largest technology-focused fund, has invested in the e-commerce company to become one of its largest shareholder. Without disclosing the amount invested, the company said: “This is the biggest ever private investment in an Indian technology company.”

In a statement, it said: “The investment is part of the previously announced financing round, where Flipkart had raised capital from three of the worlds premier technology companies – Tencent, eBay and Microsoft.

Earlier, on July 31, it was reported by PTI that talks for the proposed acquisition of the beleaguered Snapdeal by larger rival Flipkart seem to have broken down after almost six months of negotiations, with the fate of the deal likely to be decided by the end of the day.