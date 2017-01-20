Flipkart ranked amongst India’s most trusted e-tailing brands  

Flipkart, for the fourth time in a row, is ranked overall number one in the study, scoring the highest among all e-commerce platforms in India. (Reuters)

Electronic commerce company Flipkart continues to retain its apex position as India’s most trusted e-commerce brand, in a nationwide consumer study titled the ‘The Indian E-tailing Leadership Index’, conducted by research firm Red Seer Consulting.

According the study, Flipkart, for the fourth time in a row, is ranked overall number one in the study, scoring the highest among all e-commerce platforms in India in areas like product selection, customer support, ease of return, refund and reverse pick up speed. The e-commerce giant was also the fastest in terms of order fulfillment and delivery as seen in the latest Red Seer Delivery Performance Report. Riding on the strength of its owned supply chain unit Ekart, Flipkart clocked the shortest average delivery time, not just in the metros, but also across Tier I and II cities. A well-oiled backend has helped the company ensure quicker and hassle-free delivery, and has added to Flipkart’s overall performance metrics.

The E-tailing Leadership Index (ELI) conducts a comprehensive assessment into how consumers in India view and interact with e-tailing brands. The study findings were based on 7500 consumer interviews across 30 Indian cities on several parameters including brand recall and trust, value, product variety and availability, ease of return, web and app experience, price competitiveness, delivery, overall NPS etc.

You May Also Like To Watch:

Over the years, Flipkart has significantly grown the ecommerce market in India through applied innovations that revolve around solving customer-centric problems making online shopping more seamless, accessible and affordable for Indians. In the past, Flipkart has brought in disruptions like cash on delivery, easy returns, same day delivery and instant refunds, that have paved the way for the e-commerce market in India. More recently, the company has pioneered the way for affordability by introducing first-of-its-kind services like No cost EMI, and Product Exchange for customers. These innovations have continued to resonate well amongst customers in India, who are highly sensitive to changes.

In 2016, Flipkart’s flagship sale, the Big Billion Days, broke new grounds as the de facto brand for festive shopping in India, transcending the e-Commerce market to new levels, bringing customers not only from metros but smaller towns. The sale was a massive hit among all existing and new customers, with almost 50 percent using Flipkart’s consumer friendly finance programmes.