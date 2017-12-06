Flag march in Hyderabad on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary eve

Flag march in Hyderabad on Babri demolition anniversary eve

Ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the Hyderabad Police conducted a flag march in some locations this evening. The police have already clamped prohibitory orders in the city till December 7 to maintain peace and public order. Central Armed Police Forces personnel were also part of the flag march.

“The South Zone Police today conducted a flag march with two teams of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and six platoons of the Telangana State Special Police.

“Additional DCP (South Zone), eight ACPs, 30 Inspectors and 75 Sub-Inspectors took part in the exercise,” a release from the Hyderabad Police said.

The flag march was undertaken in sensitive localities in view of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition tomorrow to create a sense of security in the minds of public, the release said.

“Strict vehicle checking is being undertaken under all police station levels at regular intervals,” the police said.

The flag march started from Charminar, passed through different localities and concluded at Charminar, the release added.

The police have prohibited rallies, dharna and public meetings in the city till December 7 to ensure public peace and order, it added.