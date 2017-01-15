Five youths try to enter AAP MLA Asim Ahmed Khan’s house, one held

Five unidentified youths tried to forcibly enter the residence of AAP legislator from Matia Mahal Asim Ahmed Khan on Sunday evening. (PTI)

Five unidentified youths tried to forcibly enter the residence of AAP legislator from Matia Mahal Asim Ahmed Khan on Sunday evening, but they were prevented from doing so by the security guards there, police said. The incident took place at around 7:30 p.m., when the youths tried to force their way into Khan’s residence at Hindi Park, according to police.

They indulged in a brawl with the security guards when they were prevented from entering the MLA’s residence.”One of the youths was later overpowered by the security guards, while the others managed to escape as police reached the spot. We are interrogating him,” a senior police officer said.

During the scuffle with the security guards, the youths broke the rear-view mirror of Khan’s car parked there, he said.MLA Khan was not present at his residence as he is presently in Shimla along with his family.