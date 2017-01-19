Five ways to end Jallikattu protests

Youngstres and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Protests for organising Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu has spread like wildfire in the state and also reached the national capital, Delhi. If not controlled soon, the peaceful protests can lead to a major law and order problem. The protests across Tamil Nadu and in Delhi are led mostly by the youth and they have decided they won’t give up unless the ban on the 2000-year-old sport is not removed. The Supreme Court had first banned the use of bulls for Jallikattu in 2014. The Centre on January 7 issued a gazette notification allowing the use of bulls for the sport on the condition that the animals are not subjected to cruelty. However, Supreme Court stayed the notification and refused to announce its verdict before Pongal.

Jallikattu protests are connected with Tamil pride. Hence they need to be ended soon. Here we discuss five ways in which this can be done.

1. Centre issues an Ordinance

Modi government at the Centre can issue a Presidential Ordinance that would quash the Supreme Court’s stay on January 7 notification. However, in the meeting with Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated the Centre is unable to enact an Ordinance as the matter is still sub-judice.

2. PETA, Animal Welfare Board of India withdraw their petition

Supreme Court stayed government’s January 7 notification after hearing the petition against Jallikattu by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Animal Welfare Board of India.

The protests can end if the petitioners back out, considering the widespread protests and people’s emotional attachment to the sport. However, this is very unlikely to happen as PETA has warned it would approach the court against any move of the government to lift the ban on Jallikattu.

3. Tamil Nadu government introduces special resolution for Jallikattu

According to experts, the Tamil Nadu government can come up with a special resolution to lift the ban. Late CM Jayalalithaa had come up with one such resolution, but it was stayed by the court following the opposition by PETA.

An official in Tamil Nadu government told The Indian Express today, “This time if Supreme Court is going to hear such an appeal from PETA, the court will be blamed for considering PETA’s petition while rejecting the request to hear the petition from Jallikattu supporters last week.”

Tamil Nadu Assembly session will start on January 23. A top AIADMK leader told IE that in case state CM fails to introduce such resolution due to fear of contempt of court and other legal complexities, AIADMK chief VK Sasikala will do it.

4. Supreme court takes lifts ban temporarily

Taking cognizance of the widespread protests and impending law and order situation, the Supreme Court can temporarily lift the ban with a condition that it may be imposed later after the full hearing in the matter gets over.

5. Protesters lose steam

It is expected the protesters may lose the enthusiasm they are carrying right now. However, with the kind of political backing, both at the Centre and the state, the protesters are getting, it is unlikely they will lose steam