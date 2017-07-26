Five TMC candidates file nomination for Rajya Sabha

Polls will be held for six RS seats from the state on August 8. (PTI)

Former WBPCC president Manas Bhunia who had joined Trinamool Congress, was among the five TMC candidates who filed nomination today for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal. Apart from Bhunia, four other TMC candidates were the party’s chief national spokesperson Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Dola Sen and former Gorkha National Liberation Front leader from Darjeeling hills Santa Chetri, who had switched over to TMC.

Dubbing TMC as the “real Congress”, Bhunia, a Congress MLA, had joined the party in September last year and resigned as a legislator on Monday. Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Dola Sen were renominated. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee told reporters: “Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee is an inspiration for us. She is fighting for the rights of the people, not only in Bengal but in entire India. Our candidates will strengthen her voice in favour of the people in the Rajya Sabha.” Polls will be held for six RS seats from the state on August 8.