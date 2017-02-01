Five policemen dead and 20 injured in a suspected maoist attack

The explosion took place near Mungarbhumi on Sunki ghat which is one km from Andhra Pradesh border, a Maoist-affected Koraput district (ANI)

In a suspected maoist attack, five police personnel were dead and almost 20 injured in a landmine blast on Wednesday night near Sunki, Koraput district on Andhra-Odisha border. It is suspected that the blast is caused by maoists, but there is no official word on it yet. There were 12 police personnel and most of them drivers, were on their way to Cuttack in a truck when the landmine went off, a senior police official told reporters, adding that police teams have been rushed to the spot.

The blast is suspected to have been triggered by the red rebels operating in Andhra-Odisha border areas, police said. “While four bodies have been recovered so far, the whereabouts of another jawan are being ascertained. Seven injured personnel have been shifted to hospital,” a senior police officer engaged in anti-Maoist operation told reporters. The officer said the explosion took place near Mungarbhumi on Sunki ghat which is one km from Andhra Pradesh border, a Maoist-affected Koraput district.

Not long ago, on 20 January 40 people were killed and over 65 injured after the 18448 Hirakhand Express went off the rails in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district. The area falls on Andhra Pradesh and Odisha border. The reason for derailment was not clear, but the zonal railway authorities found two deep cuts in the rails, which they concluded could have been caused only through the involvement of external factors.