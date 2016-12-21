Five cutting jibes P Chidambaram took against Narendra Modi

On Tuesday, P Chidambaram said the person who planted the note ban idea in PM Modi’s mind should do an undergraduate course in economics. “ (Image source: PTI)

Former Finance Minister and Congress P Chidambaram has been one of the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision. The other reasonable voice against demonetisation from the Congress has been none other than ex-PM Manmohan Singh, who is credited with liberalising the Indian Economy as the then Finance Minister in 1991. Chidambaram’s jibes against the PM and demonetisation initiative are widely covered by media. Here we present five of the most cutting jibes made by him against PM Modi and demonetisation.

1. The person who suggested the PM about demonetisation should enrol in an undergraduate course in economics

On Tuesday, Chidambaram said the person who planted the note ban idea in PM Modi’s mind should do an undergraduate course in economics. “I think whoever planted the idea of demonetisation did not know elementary economics. He should be asked to enrol in an undergraduate school of economics,” PTI quoted him as saying at an event in Mumbai.

2. Demonetisation is akin to a surgeon carrying out an operation without doing homework.

In Mumbai on Tuesday, Chidambaram also compared demonetisation implementation with a surgeon who goes to operation theatre without doing his homework. “It is like a surgeon operating upon a patient without knowing whether the patient has any disease at all, which part of the patient is affected and what kind of surgery is required,” he said.

3. Demonetisation not a reform, rather a monumental tragedy and is anti-poor

Chidambaram has said that demonetisation is not a reform measure as claimed by Modi government. Instead, it is an anti-poor move. On Tuesday, the former Finance Minister said note ban is a “monumental tragedy” and “anti-poor”.

On December 13, Chidambaram had said that demonetisation was a thoughtless move punishing the poor.

4. Deposit cap is ‘desperate measure of desperate govt’

On Monday, an RBI-Finance Ministry notice said people can now deposit amounts over Rs 5000 in old currency notes only once until December 30 and may even have to face questions from the bank. Chidambaram hit out at the decision, saying it is a “‘desperate measure of desperate govt.”

He said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is contradicting himself on the new rules on deposits made by the Reserve Bank of India. he added, “Who should the citizen believe? Neither has credibility.”

5. A completely cashless economy end to privacy

Chidambaram has said that it is impossible to make India a cashless economy. And even if it happens, it would be an end to privacy of individuals as the government will have data of online transactions of all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies)