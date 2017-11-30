Five militants shot dead in separate encounters in Kashmir’s Budgam, Baramulla districts

Five militants were today killed in two encounters with security forces in Kashmir’s Budgam and Baramulla districts, officials said here. (Representative Image: IE)

Five militants were today killed in two encounters with security forces in Kashmir’s Budgam and Baramulla districts, officials said here. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Futlipora in Pakherpora area, 45 kms from here, following information about presence of militants in the area, an Army official said. He said the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a fierce gun battle. “Four militants were killed in the gunbattle,” the official said adding the operation was still in progress.

Police sources said one security force personnel sustained injuries during the operation while two civilian youth were hurt in security forces action against protestors who were trying to disrupt the anti-militancy operation. In another encounter at Bomai in Sopore area of Baramulla district, security forces shot dead a militant, a police official said. He said the operation was still underway when reports last came in.