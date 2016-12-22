Five men carrying Rs 1.34 crore in new Rs 2000 notes held in Chennai airport

Even a month after the demonetisation step was announced by the Centres, a lot of cash , jewellery and other items are being interceped by authorities. (Reuters)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) today intercepted nearly Rs 1.34 Crore in Rs 2000 denomination from five persons near Chennai airport early morning today. Even a month after the demonetisation step was announced by the Centres, a lot of cash , jewellery and other items have been intercepted by authorities following raids in different parts of the country.

Only yesterday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had seized 9.383 kg gold, 10.867 kg silver and Rs. one lakh at Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad airports respectively. They had also seized 3.657 gram gold and 1.8 gram silver from the Kolkata airport day before yesterday. Sleuths had also seized 5.7 kg gold from Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. In addition, nearly Rs. one lakh old currency was seized from the airport in Ahmedabad.

On Tuesday, the Income Tax department seized nearly Rs 30 crore in cash, including Rs 12.32 crore from Maharashtra. The cash was seized during search operations carried out after the ban of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, department said in a release. Following the demontisation step on November 8, during an address to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Income Tax officials ansd others from several investigating agencies including the BI have conducted raids in several places in the country collecting huge amount of cash, jewellery and other valued items.

Earlier this month, Ahmedabad-based businessman Mahesh Shah ad declared Rs 13,860 crore and promised to disclose the owners of the money to the income tax department. However, days after revelation, he proved to be a tough nut to crack as he is yet to disclose anything substantial.