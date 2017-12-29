Five interesting quotes from business leaders and politicians in 2017

The last working day of the year 2017 has come and it is time to revisit some interesting quotes and responses from politicians and business leaders. (Image: FE)

The last working day of the year 2017 has come and it is time to revisit some interesting quotes and responses from politicians and business leaders. While business leaders mind their business throughout the year, there have been some instances where these leaders said a thing or two that became not only interesting to hear but worthy enough to revisit. So did some politicians. Here are our top five picks:

Drumbeat of distractions: Vishal Sikka

Vishal Sikka resigned from Infosys in August blaming a “continuous drumbeat of distractions” and a long-running row with founders over the tech firm’s strategy.

Bought the car company (when liked the car): Anand Mahindra

One morning Anand Mahindra, the executive chairman of the Mahindra Group, posted a tweet praising Pininfarina Maserati Birdcage (2006). Somebody asked him why he was not purchasing the car if he liked it, to which, Anand Mahindra gave a witty reply, with a smiley: We bought the company instead…(Pininfarina).

Clean vehicle or bulldozer: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari had a clear message for car makers: Go for alternative fuel, else he will not mind “bulldozing” them. “We should move towards alternative fuel… I am going to do this, whether you like it or not. And I am not going to ask you. I will bulldoze it,” Nitin Gadkari said in his unique style.

Job applicant at 80: Arun Jaitley

Yashwant Sinha’s criticism of economic reforms by the Modi government did open a can of rejoinders. At a book launch festival, without taking Yashwant Sinha’s name said: Probably, a more appropriate title for the book would have been India @70, Modi @3.5 and a job applicant @80,” he said, at the release of the book titled India @70 Modi @3.5.

Dear Mr Jaitlie: Rahul Gandhi

Congress newly-elected President Rahul Gandhi showed his new witty avatar, at least, on social media in 2017. But his attempt at the pun on Arun Jaitley is worth a mention. His posted a tweet after Arun Jaitley clarified Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech involving Manmohan Singh in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi posted: Dear Mr Jaitlie – thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means.