Five injured in East Delhi building collapse

Five persons were injured as a four-storey commercial building collapsed here in the early hours of Sunday, a fire service official said. “We got a telephone call about the incident around 1.50 a.m. Five persons were injured in the incident,” the official said. However, according to the police, only Balkar Singh, 57, was injured in the accident that happened in Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi. “The building owner, his wife and two children were living in the first floor of the building but they were not injured,” a police officer told IANS. Singh’s condition is said to be stable, he added. The police officer said that the injured person was living behind the collapsed building and a room of his house has been destroyed. According to the police, the building was old and there was no particular reason for its collapse. Police said they have checked the debris and confirmed that no one else is trapped in the rubble.