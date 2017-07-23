Five Indian sailors stuck in UAE to return back

The names of the sailors are Subith Sukumaran from Kerala, Amit Chandel from Himachal Pradesh, Naib S from Haryana, Vikram S from Punjab and Harendra S from Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Twitter)

Five Indian sailors, who were stuck on an UAE ship for months over non-payment of their salaries, will be returning home, the Indian Consulate General said here today. The sailors were stuck on the Sharjah Moon ship. The names of the sailors are Subith Sukumaran from Kerala, Amit Chandel from Himachal Pradesh, Naib S from Haryana, Vikram S from Punjab and Harendra S from Uttar Pradesh. “With our persistent efforts five Indian sailors of Sharjah Moon stuck for many months returning home tonight,” the Consulate General of India in Dubai tweeted.

“We had intervened earlier to send back captain of the ship Jaiprakash-Uttarakhand on July 1,” it added. The consulate also thanked its team, the UAE’s Federal Transport Authority and Comptroller General of Panama for their joint effort in helping the sailors. The consulate had earlier said that the sailors had not been paid their salaries for about 6-12 months and the owner of the ship was refusing to cooperate.