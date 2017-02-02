Five Indian nationals jailed in Togo released: Sushma Swaraj  

She tweeted, “We have secured the release of 5 Indians from Kerala jailed in Togo. Good work by Indian mission in Accra and Consulate in Togo.” (Reuters)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has announced the release of five Indians from Kerala who were jailed in Togo and appreciated the Indian mission in and Consulate in Togo for their support. She tweeted, “We have secured the release of 5 Indians from Kerala jailed in Togo. Good work by Indian mission in Accra and Consulate in Togo.”

The five Indians, who employees of a Merchant Navy firm, were in jail since 2013 for their suspected involvement in a piracy attack off the coast of Togo.

They were sailing on board a ship from Mumbai to South Africa when they were arrested.The External Affairs Minister has in the past been appreciated for her timely interventions and speedy responses on social media, which has made her one of the most followed politicians on the platform.